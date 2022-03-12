Mumbai Police: No citizen will be called to police station for Passport Verification

After taking over as the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Sanjay Pandey has started making decisions that will bring relief to Mumbaikars. Sanjay Pandey has tried to make the management of Mumbai Police pro public. The decision was taken by the Mumbai Police on an experimental basis not to lift the vehicle parked in the no-parking area by crane. After this, another important decision has been taken by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Mumbaikars who had to go to the Mumbai Police office for passport verification will now be stopped due to Pandey's decision. Sanjay Pandey has given this good news to Mumbaikars through a tweet. Mumbaikars also seem to have welcomed the decision.



What exactly is Sanjay Pandey's decision?

If an Indian citizen wants to go abroad for any reason, he needs to have a passport. The person concerned is verified by the police to get the passport issued. In this, the person applying for a passport has to go to the police station for passport verification. This process often takes time. Citizens also often have to go to the police station. However, now the decision taken by Sanjay Pandey regarding passport verification will be heartening. Announcing the decision, Sanjay Pandey said that no citizen of Mumbai would be called to the police station for passport verification. Citizens will have to come to the police station in exceptional circumstances, he said.

Appeal to complain

While announcing the decision regarding passport verification, Sanjay Pandey has also made an appeal to Mumbaikars. Mumbaikars will no longer have to come to the police station for passports. An exceptional situation will have to come to the police station, he said. However, if this decision is not being followed in any place, file a complaint directly, said Sanjay Pandey.

Mumbaikars welcome the decision

After Sanjay Pandey announced this decision, Mumbaikars have welcomed this decision on social media. Mumbai Taxes have lauded Sanjay Pandey's decision. It remains to be seen who will decide what Sanjay Pandey will do as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the near future. Sanjay Pandey had earlier decided to do 8-hour duty for women police personnel working in the Maharashtra Police Force. This decision is also welcomed.