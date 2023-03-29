Mumbai police oppose bail plea says Anil Jaisinghani was main instigator in Amruta Fadnavis threat case

Mumbai Police opposed a bail application filed by bookie Anil Jaisinghani in a case of alleged attempt to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, claiming that Jaisinghani was the main instigator of the crime.

In a related development, Jaisinghani’s daughter Aniksha, a co-accused in the case, was released from Byculla women’s prison here following the bail granted to her by the sessions court on Monday. Evidence was being collected against Jaisinghani, his daughter and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani, the police told the court.

Anil Jaisinghani was arrested from Gujarat last week along with his cousin Nirmal last week. The duo are in judicial custody. Anil had 17 cases registered against him in different parts of India and four of these cases were still pending against him, said the police’s written reply on his bail plea.

He had been declared a fugitive, they added. The court will hear the bail plea on March 31.