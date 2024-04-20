Mumbai Police Receives Alleged Threat Call About Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Associate Planning Major Incident

Published: April 20, 2024

Mumbai Police control room received a threat call from an unknown person and informed them that the gangster Lawrence ...

Mumbai Police control room received a threat call from an unknown person and informed them that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's man was going to come to Mumbai and carry out a major incident.  After this anonymous call, the Mumbai police control department contacted the local police station.

Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call

On Friday, a 20-year-old youth was arrested for booking a cab from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. 

According to Mumbai police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Tyagi, a 20-year-old man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Sharing details, police had said that the accused had booked a cab in the name of Lawrence Vishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the house of actor Salman Khan, to the Bandra Police Station.

Tags :Mumbai PolicemumbaiLawrence bishnoiMumbai Police Control Room