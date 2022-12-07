Mumbai police receives bomb threat call to attack three major railway stations

Mumbai Police received a threat call where a person threatened to blow up three railway stations in Mumbai city. He said that Dadar, Kurla and CSMT railway stations will be bombed. He also said that some people from Gujarat's Porbandar city have come to Mumbai and orchestrating attacks on the railway stations.

According to a report of Times Now, the police have taken the caller into custody from the Aurangabad district to understand if the caller is also a part of the gang that is allegedly planning the attack, and a thorough investigation is underway.