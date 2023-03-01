Mumbai police receives threat call to blow up Kurla West

Mumbai Police control room received a call from an unidentified person on Tuesday at 11 pm. The caller said that the bomb was placed in Kurla West.

The caller reportedly stated that there will be a blast in Kurla in the next ten minutes and disconnected the call. The Mumbai Police has off late been receiving such hoax bomb threat calls, which has turned into a nuisance for the agencies.

The inquiry is ongoing, and the police are tracking the caller.

In similar case, an unidentified caller claimed that bombs have been planted near the residences of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, veteran actor Dharmendra’s residence and industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia.

A phone call was received by the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on Tuesday. Soon after that, the Nagpur Police were informed then they relayed this to the Mumbai Police. The cops also alerted local police in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, under whose jurisdiction falls the residence of the two actors and the industrialists.