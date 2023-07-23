Mumbai Police Receives Threat Caller Claims Tanker With RDX Moving From City To Goa With 2 Pakistani Nationals

Mumbai Police Control Room on Sunday received a threat call in which the caller informed them that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals was going from Mumbai to Goa. The caller identified himself as Pandey. Investigation is underway, the city police said.The threat call came nearly a week after another threat, the second in two days, was received by the Mumbai police about a bomb planted in the city, officials reported.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday received a threat call, wherein the caller warned of carrying out an attack similar to the Mumbai attacks.According to the details, the caller talked of targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.A case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unknown caller, the Mumbai Police said. On July 12 too, the Mumbai Police had received a call from an unidentified man, threatening to carry out a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, an official said on Tuesday.