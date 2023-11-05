Mumbai Police register case over provocative post against Mantralaya building

The Mumbai Police have filed a case against an individual who posted a provocative message on Facebook, suggesting setting fire to the Mantralaya building and destroying documents as a means to express discontent with the Maratha Kranti Morcha's demands.The case was registered by the Marine Drive police, taking into account the discriminatory nature of the Facebook post and its potential to disrupt public tranquility and peace. The message was posted on the Facebook page named "Maratha Kranti Morcha."

According to a TOI report, investigation was prompted by a tip-off received by a police constable stationed at the Marine Drive police station. The tip-off, received on October 31 around 9.30pm, highlighted the creation of a Facebook group by one named Shaan Mane. Within the "Maratha Kranti Morcha" group, Mane's message advocated setting the Mantralaya building on fire and destroying official documents, potentially inciting issues within society.

Last month, a worker with the Maratha Kranti Morcha, who traveled from Jalna to Mumbai to take part in the reservation cause, ended his life by hanging himself from the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) connector bridge on the Western Express Highway (WEH).It is learned that Kawale had brought the string along with him to take the extreme step. The police patrolling team on the WEH immediately rushed to the spot when they received information about a person found hanging from the connector bridge.