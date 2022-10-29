Mumbai police reinstates three officers arrested in angadia extortion case

The Mumbai Police have reinstated three of its officers who were arrested earlier this year in a case of allegedly extorting money from angadias here.

The reinstated police officers are police inspector Om Vangate, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam and police sub-inspecror Samadhan Jamdade. They have been reinstated by the Police Establishment Board at the Police Commissionerate level following a review meeting, the official said, PTI reported

According to police, the decision to reinstate the trio was taken in a recent suspension review meeting. These meetings are, as per rules, held periodically to review decisions on suspended police officers. And it happens under the chairmanship of Mumbai Police commissioner, a senior IPS officer said.