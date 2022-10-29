Mumbai police reinstates three officers arrested in angadia extortion case

Mumbai police reinstates three officers arrested in angadia extortion case

The Mumbai Police have reinstated three of  its officers who were arrested earlier this year in a case of allegedly extorting money from angadias here.

The reinstated police officers are police inspector Om Vangate, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam and police sub-inspecror Samadhan Jamdade. They have been reinstated by the Police Establishment Board at the Police Commissionerate level following a review meeting, the official said, PTI reported

According to police, the decision to reinstate the trio was taken in a recent suspension review meeting. These meetings are, as per rules, held periodically to review decisions on suspended police officers. And it happens under the chairmanship of Mumbai Police commissioner, a senior IPS officer said.

Tags : Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Commissioner Nitin kadam