Mumbai police reminds safety is never a joke gives reply to stand-up comedian's seatbelt tweet
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 2, 2022 06:11 PM 2022-11-02T18:11:31+5:30 2022-11-02T18:11:35+5:30
The Mumbai police has reminded the stand-up comedian Atul Khatri that safety is never a joke after Mumbai’s mandatory seat-belt rule for all passengers in a four-wheeler comes into effect from November 1.
Khatri took to Twitter to share a picture of a model flaunting a t-shirt with a seatbelt printed on it. "Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt," the caption next to the picture read.
In response to Khatri's joke, Mumbai Police replied saying that the cops will keep such t-shirts in stock for you, along with the challan for not wearing the actual seatbelt. Your safety is never a joke! Mumbai Police replied, adding that if this joke is ever used during a stand-up routine, then the comedian should ensure to add a message of safety for the audience.
We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans.— मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 2, 2022
Your safety is never a joke!
PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well.#WearYourSeatbelts https://t.co/j2mSjUBPbr