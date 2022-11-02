Mumbai police reminds safety is never a joke gives reply to stand-up comedian's seatbelt tweet

The Mumbai police has reminded the stand-up comedian Atul Khatri that safety is never a joke after Mumbai’s mandatory seat-belt rule for all passengers in a four-wheeler comes into effect from November 1.

Khatri took to Twitter to share a picture of a model flaunting a t-shirt with a seatbelt printed on it. "Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt," the caption next to the picture read.

In response to Khatri's joke, Mumbai Police replied saying that the cops will keep such t-shirts in stock for you, along with the challan for not wearing the actual seatbelt. Your safety is never a joke! Mumbai Police replied, adding that if this joke is ever used during a stand-up routine, then the comedian should ensure to add a message of safety for the audience.