Mumbai Police rescues female tourist from drowning near Gateway of India
By ANI | Published: January 9, 2022 09:59 PM2022-01-09T21:59:35+5:302022-01-09T22:10:02+5:30
A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist from drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday.
According to Mumbai Police, the woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat.
"A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat," said Mumbai Police.
( With inputs from ANI )
