Mumbai Police rescues female tourist from drowning near Gateway of India

A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist from drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Police, the woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat.

( With inputs from ANI )

