Mumbai: Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1.18 Crore, Two Arrested

Mumbai, January 12: Chemicals and other materials, the police said. The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two suspects and seized 503 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore from a drug factory in the Lalji Pada slum area of Kandivali Police Station area of the city.

The factory was producing drugs using confiscated. A 24-year-old chemical scientist, identified as Noor Alam Mahboob Alam Chaudhary, was also arrested in connection with the matter, an officer said, adding that he is believed to be the mastermind behind the chemical production.

Mumbai's Malavani police busted a drug factory which was being run in the slum of Laljipada area of Kandivali Police Station area. 2 accused were arrested and drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore were recovered: Malvani Police (11/01) pic.twitter.com/GdWZ3XLoLq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Another suspect, identified as 30-year-old Abrar Ibrahim Shaikh, was also arrested for drug possession, the police said.

Further information is awaited.