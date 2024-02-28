Mumbai Police Solve 3,196 out of 4,805 Cases Registered in the Month of January

Mumbai: Serious crimes, including theft, burglary, and fraud take place in Mumbai frequently. In the first month of the new year, Mumbai police solved 3,196 crimes. In January, the police solved these crimes while maintaining law and order and sent the accused to jail. Senior police officers have felicitated the police concerned for unearthing these crimes. There were 50 robberies in the city in January. Of these crimes, only 39 were solved by the police. Police are investigating the remaining cases. Twenty-seven people were fatally attacked because of petty reasons and prior enmity.

Nine people were murdered:

In January, nine people were reported murdered at various police stations under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Of these, eight cases have been unearthed by the police concerned.

Blockade at intersections:

To maintain law and order, the police keep a check on criminals at checkpoints during certain periods. Even during this special drive, the police often find violators of traffic rules, including criminals.

A flurry of petty thieves:

Mumbai city and suburbs have been rocked by stray thieves. However, a special drive is being launched by every police station to crack down on them. The thieves are being nabbed.

The number of crimes has been rising in the last year:

A total of 5,301 cases were registered in January 2023.

2) Of these, the police were able to unearth 3,975 cases.

3) Compared to these cases, 4,805 cases were registered in January this year. Of these, the police have been able to crack 3,196 cases.