Mumbai Police summons former BMC commissioner Ramakant Biradar in body bag scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has summoned the former deputy municipal commissioner of the Central Purchase Department (CPD) Ramakant Biradar to probe the alleged irregularities involved in purchasing body bags during the Covid -19 scam. A case has also been registered against former mayor Kishori Pednekar and then additional municipal commissioner P Velrasu in the matter.

The body bag scam is part of four alleged scams during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the alleged Covid jumbo centre scam, has revealed that a leading company was supplying body bags for deceased patients. That company had supplied bags to the BMC at the rate of ₹6,800 per bag, which was three times more than the price charged from others, including private hospitals.