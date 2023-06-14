Mumbai Police to observe ‘No Honking Day’ today

The Mumbai Traffic Police will be observing June 14 as 'No Honking Day' and will take action against motorists that honk needlessly. The police advised drivers to not honk unnecessarily and maintain their honking sound as per the guidelines laid out in Rule No.119 of the Central Motors Vehicle Rules of 1989. The police launched a ‘No Honking Campaign’ on Tuesday to encourage people to limit honking while driving.

'Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai, urges all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades, and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicles on 14th June and on other days as well," said the Mumbai Police in its notice.Joint commissioner, traffic, Pravin Padwal said, “the move is aimed at curbing noise pollution on streets. We are appealing to motorists to respond positively to this drive. With an exception of emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades etc., no other motorist should honk.”Action will be taken against violators under provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and Environment Protection Act.