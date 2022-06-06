Mumbai Police to summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, over controversial remarks against Prophet

Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey has said that they are all set to summon suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and record her statement, in connection with her alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.Earlier, on June 5, BJP had suspended Nupur and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Arab countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.After being suspended, Nupur tendered an apology and withdrew her statement.In India, the opposition has gone all out in its attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of defaming India at the international level. The Congress The Congress also demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal after international outrage over their offensive comments against the Prophet. "Instead of doing a drama of action against anti-social elements in the party who have defamed India at the international level, it should immediately arrest them," news agency PTI quoted Congress.