Mumbai Police Traffic Advisory For IPL 2024 Matches at Wankhede, Advised to Reach Stadium by Public Transport

Ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the city police have issued an advisory for the spectators coming to see the matches on April 1 and on April 7, 2024.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, security measures have been tightened for the MI vs. RR clash. Large numbers of spectators are expected to ply in vehicles, which may lead to traffic congestion in the area. All types of vehicles except emergency vehicles shall be prohibited on April 1 and 7 from 12.00 to 23.55.

The city traffic police advised spectators to use public transport since there are no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium.

Watching the #IPL LIVE at Wankhede?



In view of matches at Wankhede Stadium on 1st & 7th April following traffic arrangements will be in place.



Citizens kindly note that since there's no place to pitch you cars kindly use public transport.

Parking Restrictions:

There shall be No Parking on the above mentioned dates in respect of below mentioned roads from 12.00 hrs to 23.55 hrs.

"C" Road North side from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with "E" Road as and when required.

"D" Road from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with "E" Road.

"E" Road from the junction of "D" Road upto "C" road junction.

"F" Road from the junction of N.S.Road to the junction of "E "cross road.

"G" road south side from its junction on N.S.Road upto its junction with "E" cross Road as and when required

"E"cross road from the junction of "F" Road to the junction of "G" Road.

N.S.Road South and North bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction.

Vehicles parked at above places shall be issued E-challan and towed away.

Changes in the Routine Traffic Pattern:

'D' Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) & towards the junction of "E" & "C" Road.

'F' Road shall be One Way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction of "E" Cross Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive) as and when required.

"E" Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction of 'D' raoad towards its juction of 'C' road.

Advisory for Spectators:

Spectators having tickets of Gate Numbers 01, 02 & 07 of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Churchgate station & walk towards 'D' Road.

Spectators having tickets of Gate Numbers 04 & 05A of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Marine lines station & walk towards 'F' Road.

Spectators having tickets of Gate Numbers 03 of Wankhede Stadium shall alight at Chuchgate station & walk towards N.S. Road footpath.

All the spectators coming via N.S. Road (marine drive) shall walk on footpath and not on the Road.

Spectators coming in cars shall alight at designated alighting points marked with signage on N.S.Road.