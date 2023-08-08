Mumbai Police uses Dream Girl 2 reference to warn citizens against talking while driving

The Mumbai Police is known for their quirky social media posts on trending topics. This time around, Mumbai Police decided to spread awareness about road safety in an innovative manner. They posted a video on their social media handles and used the movie’s song ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ where a man can be seen talking on the phone while riding a bike and breaking the traffic rules. He takes a sudden turn as he spots the police on the other side of the road.They have captioned it - Dream Girl's Call? Don't Make It A Nightmare For All! Aaj woh apni life ka sabse bada performance dene jaa raha hai. The consequences could be a lot more dangerous!

Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvpNhWpIf9D/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Last week, Ayushmann Khurrana was lauded by Bihar’s Samastipur Police unit for his character Pooja in the film as they said his character helped them in spreading the word on cyber fraud. Ayushmann Khurrana's films have time and again bought society issues to the forefront. Dream Girl was an out-and-out entertainer. Now Dream Girl 2, is set to release on the big screen on 25th August and is sure to be a blockbuster!