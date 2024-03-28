Mumbai: Policeman Dies After Falling Off Crowded Train Near Kopar Railway Station

Dombivli: A 25-year-old policeman, identified as Rohit Ramesh Kilje, died on the spot while he was traveling in a train near Kopar railway station on Wednesday morning.

The policeman lived at Mathura Apartments in Dombivali West. He was on duty at the Armed Police Headquarters in Tardeo, Mumbai. His body has been taken to his residence in Chiplun for the last rites.

Rohit joined the police department in 2018 after his father's sudden death and lived in Dombivali with his mother and sisters. Rohit, who was on duty at the headquarters in Tardeo, used to travel by local train from Dombivali to Dadar and from there to Taddeo. He was on his way to Dadar in a fast local leaving Dombivali at 7.41 am on Wednesday but he was standing at the door as the train was crowded and he fell off the moving local after his hand slipped.