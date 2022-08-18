Mumbai: Potholes claim two bikers' lives after dumper runs over them

In a tragic accident in Mumbai, two bike riders were crushed to death on a busy road in Borivali after they fell from their vehicle due to potholes on the road. According to media reports, the accident took place on Wednesday, August 17, on the Western Express Highway National Park Bridge which connects the city to its suburbs.

The two victims were riding on a bike when suddenly they lost their balance due to a pothole and fell on the road. However, a dumper that was coming from the rear end ran over them. The two were killed on the spot. It is being said that dumper was coming at a high speed due to which it crushed the two riders to death. An investigation has been also initiated in the matter and the dumpster driver has been arrested. It is pertinent to note that several accidents and deaths have been reported due to the growing menace of potholes in Mumbai city, especially on major roads.

