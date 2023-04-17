Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted by Crime Branch, four women rescued

In Prabhadevi, a sex racket was discovered by the crime branch, which was operating under the guise of a spa. The manager and driver of the spa have been booked, and an investigation is currently ongoing. The case was filed based on a complaint by police constable Arun Ramchandra Ghatkar, aged 48.

The crime branch's Cell 3 received a tip-off that a spa named 'Silver Thai Spa' in Irani Chawl, Prabhadevi was operating as a brothel. The crime branch decided to verify the information and set a trap by sending fake customers. Once the team confirmed the report, they conducted a raid and took action.

The spa's driver, Mohammad Hussain, also known as Sonu Mohammad Akam Shaikh, the manager, Dipu Narayan, and the landowner, Nilesh Shah, were discovered to be running a brothel disguised as a spa massage centre. They were booked, and the police took appropriate measures.

Four women who were rescued from the spa centre have been transferred to a vatsalya home in Chembur. The Dadar police are currently handling the case's investigation.

The locals have expressed their anger over the prevalence of such illegal businesses operating in various apartments. The authorities urge people to notify the police immediately if they notice any such suspicious activities taking place in their vicinity.