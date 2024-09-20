Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: One Dead, Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision

A devastating accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early this morning, involving a truck, a tanker, and a car. The collision resulted in the tragic death of one individual in the car, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the fatality, two other people sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and managing traffic in the area to ensure safety. Witnesses describe the scene as chaotic, with debris scattered across the expressway. Emergency services responded promptly to the incident, working to clear the wreckage and assist those affected.