Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Face 2-Hour Traffic Block and Diversion for Maintenance on May 18 and 19

The Maharashtra State Development Corporation (MSDC) is set to undertake technical inspection and repair of the gantry along the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway. The maintenance activities are scheduled to occur at two specific locations: 27 km and 55 km along the Pune stretch of the expressway. In light of this, traffic on the highway will be temporarily halted on May 18 and 19 to facilitate the necessary work.

On May 18, the Pune channel is slated for complete closure from 10:30 am to 12 noon. Throughout this interval, all vehicles traversing the expressway will be redirected towards Pune via Shedung and Khopoli. Similarly, on May 19, traffic will experience cessation from 10:30 am to 12 noon, with all vehicles on the expressway being rerouted from Kusgaon to Pune via Dehu Road.