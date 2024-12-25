Mumbai-Pune Highway Accident: Chemical Tanker Overturns and Catches Fire Near in Raigad's Khopoli (Watch Video)

Raigad, Maharashtra (December 25, 2024): A chemical-laden tanker caught fire after overturning early Wednesday morning near the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in the Khopoli area.

A speeding chemical tanker caught fire after it overturned near Mumbai-Pune highway in Khopoli, Raigad district on Wednesday morning.



The incident took place around 5:30 AM at Patel Nagar, Shilphata, close to the highway exit. The tanker, en route from Mumbai to Pune, flipped over when the driver lost control. The ethanol it was carrying ignited, sparking a blaze that caused significant damage.

No casualties or injuries were reported. However, the accident disrupted traffic on the highway for several hours.

Khopoli police and firefighting teams from Tata, Godrej, HPCL, and JSW swiftly responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control, and efforts to remove the tanker are ongoing.