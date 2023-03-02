Mumbai: Railway collects Rs 100 crore fine ticketless passengers

In a record development, the Central Railways' Mumbai division has collected Rs 100 crore from passengers travelling in the train without ticket. It is the first division in Indian Railways to achieve this feat.

We don't have a target to meet. Our main purpose through ticket checking exercise is to make travel of passengers comfortable and convenient. We intensified ticket checking after complaints that ticketless passengers are causing inconvenience to those who have bought tickets, both in trains and on stations and got this result. It's a record in itself, Central Railways chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar.

Central Railways said in a release that ₹ 100 crore includes fine of ₹ 87.43 lakh recovered from 25,781 passengers who were found travelling without tickets in air-conditioned local trains, and ₹ 5.05 crore from 1.45 lakh passengers travelling without tickets in first class coaches.