Mumbai rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for today, yellow alert issued

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre in its 'district forecast and warnings' on Sunday afternoon issued a 'yellow' alert for the city on Monday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.Moderate rain with occasional intense spells likely in city and suburbs today," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday.A high tide of about 4.21 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 12.16 pm today, while another high tide of about 3.55 metres is expected at 11.59 pm, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.90 metres is expected at 6.22 pm today.According to news agency PTI, heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am.

No major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city, civic officials told PTI.Local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, as per the authorities. There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the rain, a civic official told PTI.Meanwhile, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 32.52 per cent, as per BMC data.