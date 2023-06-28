Mumbai rains: Andheri subway shut for traffic movement due to waterlogging

Mumbai and Thane districts are under a yellow alert till Thursday, while Palghar and Raigad districts face an orange alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared Monsoon arrival in the city June 25, following which, it saw heavy flooding, building collapses, and traffic congestion.

Andheri Subway has been closed for vehicular movement due to 1.5 to 2 feet water logging, and the traffic has been diverted towards SV Road, updated Mumbai Traffic police.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 4-5 days beginning today. It is hereby directed that all concerned officers must visit low-lying areas in their jurisdiction where there is a possibility of flooding and take prompt necessary action, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)