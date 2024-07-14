Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Disrupts Express Trains Services Due to Waterlogging

In a setback to commuters and travelers alike, railway operations between Chouk and Karjat came to a halt today at 16:20 hrs due to heavy rains causing waterlogging on the tracks at km 89/6-12. The incident has resulted in several trains being affected, including the detention of the 17613 Panvel Nanded Express at Mhope since the same time.

Among the measures taken to manage the situation, the 12125 Pragati Express has been diverted via Diva-Kalyan-Karjat-Lonavala routes. This diversion aims to ensure that passengers reach their destinations despite the disruptions caused by the adverse weather conditions.

Authorities are currently engaged in efforts to restore normalcy to the affected railway section. Teams are working diligently to clear the waterlogged tracks and assess any damage caused by the heavy rains. Passengers are advised to stay updated with announcements from railway officials regarding the resumption of services between Chouk and Karjat. As the situation develops, travelers are urged to check for further updates on the status of train services in the affected area.