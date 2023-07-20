Mumbai Rains: IMD issues Orange alert for city on July 21

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange alert for Mumbai and Ratnagiri. While Red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Thane, Raigad, Pune and Palghar districts on July 21.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs, as well as high winds, for the next day after Mumbai got an average of 100 mm of rain during the previous 24 hours.

After a heavy downpour on Wednesday which caused water-logging in many low-lying areas and affected local train services, the rain intensity reduced early Thursday morning and there were no showers in some parts of the city.

The country's financial capital received an average 100 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, a civic official said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 95.39 mm, 96.70 mm and 110.45 mm, respectively, during the period.