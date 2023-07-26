Mumbai Rains: IMD issues orange alert for city on July 27

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts on July 27. For Thursday, a red alert has been issued for five districts, an orange alert for 11 districts including Mumbai, and a yellow alert for 13 districts. There is no red alert for any district on Friday.

The Konkan region of the state has experienced heavy rainfall, with Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts being severely affected. Continuous downpours over the past few days have caused rivers to rise beyond the danger level. In response to the forecast of heavy rains on Wednesday, all schools in Raigad district have been shut. Raigad District Collector, Yogesh Mhase, made the announcement and urged people to venture out only for essential tasks. Additionally, he has instructed all agencies to be well-prepared to handle any emergency situations.

Since last night, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar have been experiencing heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in several areas and occurrences of landslides and building collapses. The meteorological department has raised a red alert for Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa as a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified today.