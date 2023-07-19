Mumbai Rains: Maha CM Eknath Shinde orders early closure of govt offices

As heavy rains affected the local train services and road traffic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday afternoon ordered that government offices in Mumbai and the neighbouring region should be closed early so that employees get more time to reach home. Mumbai and neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy rainfall for the last two days. The downpour affected the vehicular movement as well as the local train services mainly on central and harbour lines which are used by lakhs of people to reach home.

Train services between Kalyan and Kasara section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai were stopped on Wednesday afternoon due to a track changing point failure at Kalyan station after rains in the area, a senior railway official said. The Central Railway also said it has diverted some mail and express trains via Diva-Panvel-Karjat route and Daund-Manmad route, besides short-termination and cancellation of a few trains between Mumbai and Pune. The suburban services between Kalyan and Khopoli (in Raigad) were already affected due to the submerged tracks between Ambarnath and Badlapur stations in Thane since 11 am.