Mumbai receives more than expected rain for July

Mumbai has recorded 53.06 per cent (454 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in the very first week of the month. Meteorologists predict intermittent spells of rainfall for the next couple of days, with the intensity expected to increase after July 13.Between July 1 and July 8 morning, the IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 454 mm of rainfall as against its monthly normal of 855.7 mm, whereas Colaba observatory as against its monthly normal of 712 mm, recorded a rainfall of 180 mm. In the last 24 hours , ending Saturday 8.30 am, Santa Cruz observatory recorded a rainfall of 63 mm and Colaba recorded 40 mm of rainfall during the same time.

According to meteorologists, rain will persist between Sunday, July 8, and Monday, July 9, but it will be spotty with occasional sunny intervals. "The amount of rain received in the suburbs in just one week is very good. Counting both June and July together, Mumbai has already recorded 1,024 mm. The rain will continue but intensity will decrease. Intermittent passing showers in different parts of the city will continue. The city will witness lesser continuous rain spells for the next few days," said climatologist Rajesh Kapadia, of Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.The city logged 133.4 mm of rain on July 10, 2003, and an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rain which could cause more problems to the residents of Delhi.The weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road and Delhi University recorded 134.5 mm, 123.4 mm, and 118 mm of precipitation, respectively.According to the Met Office, rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", 15 mm to 64.5 mm is "moderate", 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is "heavy", and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is "very heavy".Any amount exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as "extremely heavy" rainfall.