Mumbai records 27 new COVID-19 cases, no death in last 24 hours

Mumbai reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of active cases in the city to 298.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, 44 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1037,686. The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city due to the disease stands at 16,693.

Meanwhile, several countries in the world are witnessing a fresh COVID-19 wave, India continued to witness a declining trend with daily infections dropping below the 2,000 mark on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 4,31,973 tests were conducted and 1,761 new cases were found positive across the country. On Saturday, India logged 2,075 fresh infections.

( With inputs from ANI )

