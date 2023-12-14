Mumbai records season's lowest night temperature at 19.4 degrees celsius

On Wednesday, Mumbai experienced its lowest night temperature of the season, as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory, registering at 19.4 degrees Celsius—falling one degree below the seasonal average. Simultaneously, the maximum temperature for the day was recorded at 32.8 degrees, also below the normal range.

Marking the second instance this year, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) documented a temperature below 20 degrees in Mumbai. The previous occurrence was on November 30, with a recorded temperature of 19.7 degrees. IMD officials anticipate a gradual dip in temperatures over the upcoming week.

According to a report of Indian Express, At present we are seeing clearer days and nights which tend to lead to cooler temperatures as clouds trap heat in them. As a result the temperature will continue to be pleasant and there could be a gradual drop further between December 15 and 16, said an official.