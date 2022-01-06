Mumbai reports 20,181 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths

Mumbai recorded 20,181 new Covid cases and four death on Thursday. The active cases stand at 79,260. Mumbai’s positivity rate was recorded to be 29.9 per cent today. Mumbai's Dharavi, which is Asia's biggest slum area, on Thursday reported 107 fresh infections, which is also the highest in Dharavi since the beginning of the pandemic.

Though the rise in the number of infections in Maharashtra is alarming, the number of hospitalised patients is still low and that's why there is no immediate plan to impose additional restrictions, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said. “Shutting down local trains is definitely not under consideration. Inter-district restrictions are also not being considered,” the health minister said. However, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar earlier said a lockdown will be necessary if the daily Covid-19 cases in the city cross 20,000.



