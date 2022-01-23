Mumbai reports 2,550 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Mumbai reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Sunday, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
A total of 217 patients have been recovered from the disease, added the health bulletin.
According to the state health department, Mumbai has 19,808 active cases of COVID-19, stated the bulletin.
The daily positivity rate of the city stood at 5.54 per cent, as per the bulletin.
The percentage of bed occupancy stood at 10.6 per cent.
