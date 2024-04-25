Mumbai: Retired MNC Director Duped of Rs 25 Crore in Phone Fraud Posing CBI Officer

A retired MNC director in the city lost nearly Rs 25 crore in one of the largest cyber fraud cases targeting an individual. The victim sold her and her mother's shares, and mutual fund investments, and even took a gold loan to pay the scammers.

According to police, the senior citizen from the western suburbs received a call on Feb 6 from the "telecom department" threatening to deactivate her mobile numbers. She was then connected to a fake "police officer" who claimed she was being probed in a money laundering case. The victim was later transferred to a bogus "CBI officer".