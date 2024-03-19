Mumbai: Rs. 30 Lakh Discovered at Residence of GST Officer

Mumbai: Cash worth Rs 30.50 lakh was found at the residence of the Assistant Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (GST) after he was arrested by the CBI last Friday for allegedly extorting Rs 1.5 lakh to settle the matter after issuing a show-cause notice to the owner of a private transport company. The money has been seized by the authorities. CBI officials are now verifying whether documents of some properties match the income of the officer concerned.

The assistant commissioner has been identified as Suhas Bhalerao and the arrested inspector has been identified as Shubham Das Mohapatra. According to reports, a transport company was issued a show-cause notice by Suhas Bhalerao, assistant commissioner of the GST department, in a case. The director of the company concerned had also submitted documents to the GST office in connection with the notice. However, after going through the documents, Bhalerao demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from the director of the company to settle the matter. However, after a compromise, the amount was fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh.