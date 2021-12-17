Mumbai School Reopen: Action against schools that stops down online education; warns Education dept

With the spread of corona declining in Mumbai, schools from class 1st to 7th have been started with some restrictions. But as soon as school started, most schools have stopped online education. Schools are being strictly instructed to provide online education as this will harm the education of the students. The education department has warned that action will be taken against those schools which do not provide online education, as per the law of the state government.

Schools I to VII in Mumbai have been started from 15th December. It has been made mandatory to get parental permission to send children to school when starting school. The education department has also directed all schools to provide online education to students whose parents are not willing to send them to school. However, since the school started on December 15, most of the schools in Mumbai have stopped online education. This will result in academic loss for students who do not attend school for fear of spreading corona and omicron virus. Parents fear that if their children are sent to school, they will be infected with the virus and if they are not sent to school, they will be harmed.

According to Raju Tadvi, Education Officer, Education Department, BMC, schools which do not provide online education, if any complaint is received, action will be taken against them as per the rules of the state government.

Meanwhile, the decision to start a primary school in Mumbai has been handed over to the local administration on the backdrop of Omicron variant in the state. Mumbai Municipal Corporation Education Officer Raju Tadvi held a press conference on November 30 and announced that classes I to VII would start from December 15. When Tadavi was asked about resuming school a week later, he said there had been no change in the decision to start primary school from December 15.