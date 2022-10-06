Mumbai sea link staffer who stopped suicide several bids run over at accident site

Chetan Kadam, who saved several from jumping off the Bandra Worli Sea Link, was among the five who was killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday. Kadam, who worked as a supervisor at the sea link, had saved several from jumping to death. He was also felicitated by the Worli police for the same. The situation was the same with the family of Somnath Salve, another deceased. Salve, too, saved lives as he was an ambulance driver, ferrying critical patients.

Five people were killed and 13 injured after a speeding car rammed into a crash site on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai. The accident took place around 3 am between pole numbers 76 and 78 on the south-bound stretch of the sea link bridge, which connects Bandra in western suburbs to Worli in south Mumbai."A total of 13 people were injured in the Bandra Worli Sea Link road accident. Of which 5 died, 8 people are undergoing treatment," said Mumbai Police, according to ANI. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and relief and rescue operations are underway. Police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people.