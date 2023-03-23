Mumbai: Senior citizen loses over Rs 6.9 lakh to cyber fraud

A 65-year-old Mumbai woman became a victim of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 6,91,859 after she responded to a fake message of an overdue electricity bill.

The victim, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri area, received a message on her husband's phone about an unpaid electricity bill. It further said that the electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill remains unpaid. A phone number was also provided in the message.

The victim called on the mentioned number. An unknown person picked up the call and identified himself as an employee of the Adani Electricity office and asked the victim to download the app Team viewer quick support.

The victim called on the number. An unknown person picked up the call and identified himself as an employee of the Adani Electricity office and asked the victim to download the app Team viewer quick support.

After a while victim receives three messages about the transaction of Rs 4,62,959, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 89,000. A total of Rs 6,91,859 was debited from her account.

The SBI Fraud Management team contacted the victim and asked about the recent transaction on which she refused the transaction from her side.