Mumbai Set to Install Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, Aiming to Curtail Vehicle-Induced Pollution

Mumbai: The focus is on electric vehicles to reduce the rising pollution levels in Mumbai city and suburbs. For the past few years, electric vehicles have been crowded on the roads instead of fuel-powered vehicles. Power companies like Tata and Adani are setting up charging points to get points to charge these vehicles, while Tata's electric charging points have crossed the thousand mark. The civic body is also focusing on installing charging points to reduce pollution. As a result, electric cars will be running smoothly in Mumbai in the coming days. Interestingly, all these charging points are green energy-powered.

More than 10,000 electric vehicles are currently running in Mumbai city and suburbs. Tata Power has started installing charging stations from 2021 to make it easier for these growing vehicles to charge, which has now reached 1,000. Accordingly, 58 malls and hotels in 44 public and 385 residential societies have been set up at workplaces.

There are 531 fleet charging points, through which vehicles like Ola and Uber are charged. Now, more than 4,000 charging points will be installed across the state in a phased manner and charging points will be run on green energy. According to the central government's policy, every motor car sold in the country from 2030 will be electric. The government wants 30 percent of electric vehicle sales to be for private cars, 70 percent for commercial vehicles, and 80 percent for two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

One vehicle charge in three-and-a-half hours -

1) A vehicle is charged in three to three and a half hours through fast charging points.

2) It takes six to hours to charge a vehicle through a normal charging point.

3) More than 19 fast charging points have been installed on the Mumbai-Pune highway.

4) 26 fast charging points have been installed on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

MsedcL's initiative - MSEDCL has been given the responsibility of being the nodal agency of the state to set up the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles in the state. A total of 3214 charging stations were set up in the state till June 1, 2023. Drivers can find their nearest charging station using the PowerUp EV application.

