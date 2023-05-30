Mumbai: Sharad Pawar holds meeting with NCP leaders for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

With just 10 months remaining for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all political parties are actively gearing up for the upcoming polls. The state of Maharashtra will witness elections for 48 Lok Sabha seats, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set an ambitious goal of securing 40 seats. Prominent leaders from the BJP are strategically manoeuvring towards achieving this objective, aligning with the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction. Simultaneously, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to adopt a merit-based seat-sharing formula to counter the BJP's momentum. In Mumbai, an essential meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took place today, focusing on the strategies and preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, state BJP president Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, along with other prominent party members, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The meeting witnessed the presence of MLAs and MPs from various regions of Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar, a key leader of the NCP, affirmed his intention to contest the Lok Sabha elections as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. He also emphasized that the senior leaders would collectively determine the seat-sharing arrangement.

The NCP has initiated its preparations for the upcoming elections, focusing on various important aspects. The meeting entailed discussions on multiple subjects, such as assessing the present scenario in each Lok Sabha constituency, prioritizing candidates, determining the desired number of seats for the NCP, and conducting thorough scrutiny of potential candidates. State BJP President Jayant Patil shared a video of the meeting on his Twitter handle, providing an insight into the discussions held.