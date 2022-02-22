Mumbai: Shiv Sena to bear education cost for 5-year-old survivor of Worli fire incident

Shiv Sena will take care and bear the expense of the education of the five-year-old child who survived the Worli chawl fire incident, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday.

Three persons of a family succumbed to burn injuries in the fire incident that took place on November 30. The child who was badly injured in the incident was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after more than two months.

"A fire broke out after a gas cylinder exploded in a chawl in Mumbai's Worli area on the morning of November 30. Four people of a family were badly injured in this accident. A few days later, three of them succumbed to injuries. The five-year-old child whose condition was also critical had been admitted to Kasturba Hospital for two months. The child has been discharged today," said Kishori Pednekar.

"We have adopted the child. He will now stay with his maternal grandfather in Pune. We have created a fund Rs 15 lakh in the name of the child. Every month Rs 5,000-10,000 will be sent to his account. We will also bear the cost of his education. The child now belongs to Shiv Sena. We will raise him," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

