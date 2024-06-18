Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis Booked for Entering Vote Counting Centre on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Day

The exchange of accusations between the ruling party and the opposition continued following the results of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat elections. The political climate is likely to heat up further with the filing of an FIR against Vilas Potnis, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) faction.

Police initially registered a case against the brother-in-law of Ravindra Waikar after a mobile phone was found to have been used at the counting center. Now, an FIR has also been lodged against Thackeray MLA Vilas Potnis. He is charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 128(2) of the Representation of the People Act for allegedly entering the Nesco counting center on election day without permission and proper identification.

The Vanrai police registered a case against Uddhav Thackeray's MLC Vilas Potnis and his armed security guard for entering the Nesco counting center in Mumbai North West on June 4 without authorization. The case has been filed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 128 (2) of the Representation of the People Act along with 54 election rules. This action follows a complaint from Ravindra Waikar's election representative.

In the case of mobile phone use at the counting center, a case was filed against Ravindra Waikar's brother-in-law, Mangesh Pandilkar, and poll portal operator, Dinesh Gurav. The Vanrai police have issued notices and summons to both under Section 41 of the CrPC for questioning.