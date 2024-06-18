Mumbai Shocker: Young Woman Beaten to Death with Pipe Wrench by Lover in Vasai; Suspect Arrested

A tragic incident recently happened in Gauraipada, Nalasopara, where a 22-year-old woman was brutally murdered in broad daylight while on her way to work at around 8:30 am on Tuesday. Witnesses mentioned that the perpetrator continued the attack victim with pipe wrench even after the woman was dead. The police arrested the perpetrator near the victim's body.

The victim, identified as Aarti Ramdular Yadav 22, has had her body sent for an autopsy, and a murder case has been opened by the Waliv police, who have launched an investigation. The accused, Rohit Ramniwas Yadav 29, allegedly committed the heinous act out of rage due to suspicions regarding the victim's recent behavior, with whom he had a romantic relationship for six years.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing the perpetrator holding a large blade near the victim. In the video, Rohit can be heard shouting, "Why did you do this to me?" before making another attack. Shockingly, despite the presence of many bystanders, no one intervened to help the victim, with some individuals choosing to record the incident instead. Among a crowd of spectators, Rohit repeatedly stabbed Aarti without anyone stepping in to aid the victim.