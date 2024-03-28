Mumbai: SRA Allocates Rs 500 Crore to MMRDA for Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Slum Redevelopment

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has allocated Rs 500 crore to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to facilitate the redevelopment of the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slum located in Ghatkopar. As part of the initiative, the SRA has committed to covering the expenses for residents to move to temporary rented accommodations until the redevelopment project concludes.

An agreement has been reached to develop 33.15 hectares of land and relocate approximately 16,575 slum inhabitants in the area. The rehabilitation efforts will be jointly undertaken by MMRDA and SRA. As part of this arrangement, MMRDA will obtain the necessary land for the expansion of the eastern expressway without any financial burden. Additionally, around 2,000 residents will undergo relocation, while MMRDA will receive an additional 5,000 housing units. Residents will be temporarily relocated until the redevelopment construction is finished.

MMRDA is anticipated to incur substantial rental expenses. To cover these costs, MMRDA had requested Rs 500 crore from the SRA. Officials have announced that the SRA has now agreed to provide the requested amount.

The work plan entails a recent agreement between MMRDA and SRA for the rehabilitation project. Under this arrangement, SRA will conduct surveys of the affected huts, assess residents' eligibility, facilitate land clearance, and allocate houses to eligible residents. Meanwhile, MMRDA will undertake the construction for redevelopment.

