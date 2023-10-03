Mumbai: Stones pelted at AC local train between Kandivali and Borivali

On Monday, a window glass of an air-conditioned local train bound for Virar on Western Railways was damaged as a result of an incident of stone pelting. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the incident. The incident of stone pelting took place between Kandivali and Borivali.

Five to six glass windows of AC local were broken in stone pelting. The 32-year-old accused was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Borivali Railway Station. He was later identified as Bhagwan Niranjan Sahu. Sources claim that the event took place after a dispute at his home. It has been asserted that the accused was intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Swiftly responding to the situation, the Borivali RPF took Sahu into custody. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Railway Act.

