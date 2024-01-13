Mumbai Suburban Railway Network to See Mega Block on Sunday: Schedule and Route Changes

Mumbai: Mumbai's vital suburban railway network will undergo extensive maintenance work this Sunday, January 14, leading to temporary changes on all three lines - Western, Central, and Harbour. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.

Western Line:

Location: Santacruz to Goregaon Up and Down fast tracks

Santacruz to Goregaon Up and Down fast tracks Duration: Sunday, 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Sunday, 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Impact: During the block, fast train services on the affected route will be diverted to the slow tracks between Santacruz and Goregaon. Some trains towards Borivli and Andheri will be rerouted to Goregaon via the Harbour Line. Additionally, several suburban services will be canceled.

Central Line:

Location: Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast tracks

Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast tracks Duration: Saturday night, 11:40 PM to Sunday, 3:40 AM

Saturday night, 11:40 PM to Sunday, 3:40 AM Impact: Trains scheduled for the fast tracks will be diverted to the respective fast tracks on the opposite side (Up on Down track and vice versa) between Kalyan/Diva and Vidya Vihar during the block. This diversion will lead to delays of 10-15 minutes in both directions.

Harbour Line: