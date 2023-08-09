Mumbai: Suburban services delayed due to technical snag in local train

Suburban services on the Central Railway's main line were delayed by 10-15 minutes on Wednesday morning due to a technical problem in a Mumbai local train, an alarm chain pulling in an express train and a woman passenger's attempt to forcefully travel in the motorman's cabin of another local train.

A fast local train on way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai was held up in Bhandup-Nahur section for 20 minutes due to a technical snag, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told PTI. Besides, an alarm chain pulling in the Solapur-CSMT Express led to halting of the train at Badlapur station in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

In another incident, a lady passenger boarded the motorman's cabin in a CSMT-bound Khopoli local train at Diva station in Thane district, causing trains to be held from 6.52 a.m. to 7.05 a.m., according to an official. Manaspure said as the woman commuter refused to de-board the motorman’s cabin for a long time, it led to disruption of the suburban train operations. We appeal to the public not to pull the alarm chain and not to board the cabin of motorman or guard, he said.