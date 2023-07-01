Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's posters demand justice, displayed at BMC premises

Posters of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been displayed at the premises of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These posters also demand justice for Disha Salian, along with Sushant Singh Rajput. "We want justice," states the poster.

The Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away three years ago. On June 14, 2020, he was found hanging in a distressed state at his residence in Bandra. Sushant's untimely demise shocked his fans profoundly. Even to this day, his fan base remains strong and shows no signs of diminishing. People continue to await justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, and many individuals patiently await its resolution.